There are no opponents of Ukraine joining NATO - Umerov

There were no opponents of joining NATO during the discussions regarding the invitation of Ukraine to the Alliance.

This was stated by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov after meetings with the defense ministers of NATO member countries, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"I will say very honestly: there was no question. I thought that there would be a question of whether someone wants or does not want - there is no such thing. Everyone wants Ukraine to be in NATO. The bigger question was how can we help now and how quickly can we do it. These are internal questions, they will speak internally. But I didn't hear anything against it in the hall, by feeling," he said.

Umyerov said that the issue of Ukraine's accession to NATO has always been considered out of time, but Ukraine should advance its action plan.

"We must live according to our plan. We want to be a country in NATO, a country in the European Union, and I hope that in the future we will also become a country of the G20," the minister concluded.

