Blinken’s deputy Zeya arrives in Kyiv

US Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights Uzra Zeya has arrived in Kyiv.

This was reported by the press service of the embassy, Censor.NET reports.

"Today we welcome Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights Uzra Zeya to Kyiv to reaffirm the United States' commitment to support Ukraine against a full-scale Russian invasion," the statement said.

Earlier, the US State Department said it was working with Ukraine on the Victory Plan and additional measures.

visit (481) USA (5635) Blinken (286)
