Zelenskyy on US elections: I do not know what offer to us will be. We see three different ways

The results of the presidential election in the United States in November will be decisive for Ukraine's future and ambitions to join NATO.

This opinion was expressed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the Financial Times, Censor.NET reports citing LigaBusinessInform.

The journalists reminded that the current Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris said that she would consider Ukraine's membership in NATO in the future, while former President and Republican candidate Donald Trump criticized military aid to Ukraine and said he would resolve the conflict as soon as he returned to the White House.

"I don't know what the offer to us will be after the [US] elections. We see three different ways forward," Zelenskyy said.

According to the president, one of the proposals is to continue support, but the allies are still afraid of some risks.

"We see other [two] ways. Will it be more positive? Or less positive? To be honest, I don't know. And it's very sensitive for our people," he said, adding that it depends on who becomes the next US president.