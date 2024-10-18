Zelenskyy says under what conditions Kyiv will agree to talks with Russia: strengthening Ukraine with weapons and invitation to NATO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine should sit "equally" at the table with Russia during negotiations.

He said this in an interview with Ukrainian TV channels broadcast during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

The head of state emphasized that Ukraine needs a sufficient number of weapons and an invitation to NATO.

"Do you want us to talk to the Russians? Strengthen us so that we sit equally. Give us an invitation to NATO and weapons. The positive of this plan (Victory Plan - ed.) is that it is not behind the scenes, it is designed to let the Russians know that you are giving us this and we will use it if they do not want to end the war," Zelenskyy said.

According to the President, the Ukrainian military at the front should know that they are supported by the world.

"Our soldiers on the frontline should know that they are not just sitting in a trench and giving their lives, but that there are those who support them. And he is fighting for the fact that his children definitely have the protection of NATO, the EU, security guarantees, and a strong army," the head of state said.

According to Zelenskyy, then the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will be completely different.

"Then you won't be able to say: look, if you don't have this tomorrow, you won't be there the day after tomorrow. No one will tell you that.

Because there is an answer. And what is it? It is already concentrated in Ukraine. The deterrence package, appropriate weapons, the number of military and partners," the Ukrainian leader said.

