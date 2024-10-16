Scholz on negotiations with Russia: In addition to supporting Ukraine, it is necessary to guarantee that war will not last forever

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that it is necessary to do everything possible to ensure that the Russian war against Ukraine does not last forever.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Zeit.

"In addition to explicit support for Ukraine, we must also do everything possible to find out how we can ensure that this war does not last forever," he said.

The Chancellor also assured Ukraine of further support from Germany and its allies. According to the Chancellor, Ukraine's allies must "send a clear signal that Ukraine can rely on and give a clear signal that the Russian president cannot ignore."

Earlier, German media reported that for the first time in 2.5 years, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz plans to have a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The last time Scholz spoke to Putin on the phone was in December 2022.

On October 16, 2024, Scholz confirmed that he was ready to hold talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin about a just peace in Ukraine.

