Zelenskyy: US delegation to arrive in Ukraine soon with feedback on Victory Plan

The White House team will arrive in Ukraine in the near future with a feedback of the Victory Plan.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Ukrainian journalists,Radio Liberty reports, Censor.NET informs.

"As for the feedback, I am waiting for the White House team in Ukraine. They will be here soon with some answers. I also had a conversation with the President of the United States. We received a half-billion-dollar package, and we also agreed - this is also part of the plan - that we will receive a package that will strengthen our army very quickly, every two-three weeks," the head of state said.

As for the invitation to NATO, which is part of the recently presented "Victory Plan," Zelenskyy said Ukraine is working on it.

On October 16, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the Victory Plan at a meeting in the Verkhovna Rada. The main points of the "Victory Plan" are Ukraine's invitation to join NATO and strengthening of defense.

According to Zelenskyy, the Victory Plan consists of five points and three secret annexes. The secret annexes are to the defense, economic, and deterrence points. The secret annexes are available to partners who have the appropriate assistance capacity.

