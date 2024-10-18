ENG
IMF disburses $1.1 billion tranche to Ukraine to support budget

The International Monetary Fund has decided to allocate another tranche of $1.1 billion to Ukraine under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

This is stated in the IMF's official announcement on the completion of the fifth review of the EFF program for Ukraine, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The IMF Executive Board today completed the fifth review of the agreement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Ukraine, allowing Ukraine to allocate about $ 1.1 billion to support the budget," the document says.

