Troops of Russian Federation launched missile attack on Odesa: everyday people were damaged. PHOTOS

On the night of 19 October 2024, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Odesa.

According to the head of the Odesa RMA Oleh Kiper,

Where did the enemy hit?

According to him, this time, the Russians targeted the private sector of our regional center, which has many residential buildings.

"The attack set fire to a three-story building and two nearby cars. The fire was quickly extinguished by our firefighters. More than ten private houses were also damaged.

Preliminary reports indicate that no one was injured. Law enforcers are recording the consequences of another Russian crime against the civilian population of the Odesa region," the statement said.

As reported, on 14 October, Russian troops attacked the port infrastructure of the Odesa region: 1 person was killed and 8 injured. The OPTIMA and NS Moon vessels were damaged.