Last day, occupiers advanced four times in Vovchansk region - OSGT "Kharkiv"

The operational situation in the Kharkiv direction has not undergone significant changes and remains difficult.

During the past day, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the Vovchansk region four times. The Russian occupiers carried out 2 airstrikes using 11 anti-aircraft missiles, 41 kamikaze drone strikes, and 272 shelling of the positions of Ukrainian defenders.

Losses of the enemy

The defense forces respond adequately to the actions of the enemy and continue to effectively destroy the manpower, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

Thus, the losses of the enemy over the past day amount to 106 creatures, of which 37 are irreversible, and 69 are sanitary.

Also, in the specified direction, the enemy lost 54 units of weapons and military equipment destroyed and damaged, in particular:

1 artillery system,

3 armored fighting vehicles,

5 cars,

4 units of special equipment,

41 UAVs.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed: 46 shelters for personnel and 3 starting positions for launching UAVs.