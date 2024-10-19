Russian troops will continue to make some progress near Kupiansk in Kharkiv region in coming weeks - British intelligence

British intelligence suggests that in the coming weeks, Russian troops will continue to make some progress near Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the British Ministry of Defense's intelligence review of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

As noted, Russia continues to attempt an offensive in the east of the Kharkiv region of Ukraine. Russian forces are believed to be a few hundred meters from the Oskil River, about 20 kilometers south of the city of Kupiansk.

British intelligence suggests that it is likely that ongoing Russian attacks are complicating Ukrainian operations on the eastern bank of the Oskil. On October 15, 2024, the Ukrainian authorities announced the evacuation of civilians from several settlements in the area.

"Russia is likely to continue advancing in the area in the coming weeks," the intelligence added.

It is noted that after the Ukrainian counteroffensive in September 2022, Russian forces periodically attempted to regain control of Kupiansk.

"The city is located on the Oskil River and is a railroad junction that supports Ukrainian operations in the area," the review notes.