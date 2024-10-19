Day in Donetsk region: Two people were killed and two were wounded, three districts of region were under shelling. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region, causing deaths, injuries, and destruction.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

Pokrovsk district

In Kurakhove, 1 person was killed and 2 wounded, private houses and multi-story buildings, a shopping center, and a supermarket were damaged; in Hirnyk, 1 person was killed and 6 five-story buildings were damaged. In Pokrovsk, a house, a shop, and an infrastructure facility were damaged; in Hryshyne, 2 houses and a power line were damaged.

Kramatorsk district

In Piskunivka, Mykolaiv community, 2 houses, a non-residential building, and a power line were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 12 private houses, 2 administrative buildings, and 2 power lines were damaged.

Bakhmut district

In the Chasiv Yar district, 6 private houses and a multi-story building were damaged.

As noted, in total, Russians fired 10 times at settlements in the Donetsk region over the past day. 1,729 people were evacuated from the front line, including 740 children.

