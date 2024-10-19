Since beginning of day, 71 combat engagements took place in frontline. Biggest enemy activity is recorded in Kurakhove, Kupianske and Pokrovsk directions, - General Staf

The situation on the frontline is characterized by the enemy's particular activity in the Kurakhove, Kupianske, and Pokrovsk directions. A total of 71 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day

Russian strikes on the territory of Ukraine

Senkivka, Chernihiv region, suffered from terrorist attacks by enemy artillery; the enemy dropped four bombs on Shostka, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

Today, in the Kharkiv direction, Russian occupants stormed the defensive lines of Ukrainian troops six times near Starytsia and Vovchansk. At the moment, combat engagements are ongoing in four locations.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy actively attacked the positions of our troops nine times in the areas of Kucherivka, Kolisnykivka, Kruhliakivka, and Lozova, five of the engagements are ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold steadfastly the defense.

Today, in the Lyman direction, the invading army launched five attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Terny, and Serebrianka. The fighting continues.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders stormed the positions of our troops near Andriivka and Stupochky. The enemy's attacks were repelled.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked in the direction of Oleksandr-Shultyno, dropping guided aerial bombs on Toretsk and Katerynivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made eight attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Myroliubivka, Promen, and Selydove. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have so far repelled five enemy attacks, three attacks are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

Fighting continues near Zoriane, Novodmytrivka, Zhelannyi Druhyi, Hirnyk, Heorhiivka, Maksymillianivka, Antonivka and Katerynivka in the Kurakhove direction. According to the updated information, seven out of 21 attacks of the occupation army have been repelled in this area today. Fierce fighting continues.

Situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy, supported by aviation, twice stormed the positions of our units near Novoukrainka and Bohoyavlenka. Two firefights are ongoing. Enemy aircraft attacked Bohoiavlenka with a guided aerial bomb.

In the Orikhivsk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled two attempts by the occupiers to attack our positions near Mala Tokmachka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy continues to try to drive our units out of their positions, having already conducted five attacks today, and one firefight is currently ongoing.

Russian Strikes in the Kursk Region

According to the General Staff, Russian troops carried out 24 air strikes on the territory of Kursk region, using 34 KABs.