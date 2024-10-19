More than every tenth citizen joins army voluntarily - Umerov

Thanks to the new recruitment system of the Armed Forces, more than one in ten (12%) join the army voluntarily.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov in a commentary for Fox News, Censor.NET reports.

According to the minister, after the new law on mobilization came into force in Ukraine, mobilization rates increased by two and a half times.

"Since the adoption of the law on mobilization this spring, we have increased mobilization rates by 2.5 times. 12% of servicemen now voluntarily join the army thanks to the new recruitment system," the defense minister said.

According to Umerov, the purpose of the mobilization law is to make the conscription process more efficient and transparent.

He added that the "positive figures" of mobilization indicate that Ukrainians are ready "to defend their land with arms in their hands."

As a reminder, a new law on mobilization came into force in Ukraine on May 18.