Enemy fired on Sumy region: man was killed

Today, on October 20, 2024, from 08:30, the enemy fired artillery at the civilian infrastructure of the Shalyhin community of the Shostka district of the Sumy region for 4 hours.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office.

As noted, a 62-year-old man was killed in the enemy's attack on the territory of his own home, and the houses of local residents were also damaged.

Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement officers, are documenting the consequences of the shelling.

Watch more: Over week, Russian army used about 800 KABs and more than 500 drones against Ukraine, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

The pre-trial investigation is being carried out by investigators of the Shostka District Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Sumy region.

As noted, this morning, the occupiers launched an air strike on critical infrastructure facilities in the Romny community in the Sumy region: there is a power outage.