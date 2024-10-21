Russian troops seize Zhelanne Druhe village in Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP
Russian troops managed to occupy the village of Zhelanne Druhe in Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.
"The enemy occupied Zhelanne Druhe and advanced in Vyshneve, Hirnyk, near Olhivka and Liubymivka. The area of Vozdvyzhenka has been clarified," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password