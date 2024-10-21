ENG
Russian troops seize Zhelanne Druhe village in Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops managed to occupy the village of Zhelanne Druhe in Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

"The enemy occupied Zhelanne Druhe and advanced in Vyshneve, Hirnyk, near Olhivka and Liubymivka. The area of Vozdvyzhenka has been clarified," the statement said.

