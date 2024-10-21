In 2022, Ukraine conducted secret indirect negotiations with Russia in consultation with United States - Umerov

At the beginning of the full-scale invasion in 2022, Ukraine, through its international partners, conducted secret indirect negotiations with Russia, which had several negotiation directions.

This was stated by the Minister of Defence of Ukraine Rustem Umerov in an interview with The Washington Post, Censor.NET reports.

The minister noted that the United States "has always been aware" of these contacts because the Ukrainian side "has always held consultations on all issues".

Umerov said that these secret talks resulted in a humanitarian corridor that allowed 400,000 Ukrainians to leave the temporarily occupied territories.

The negotiations also resulted in agreements on the exchange of prisoners of war, political prisoners and wounded soldiers, as well as a "grain deal" on the export of Ukrainian grain in the Black Sea.

US officials confirmed to WP that secret talks took place in 2022, when Russia publicly threatened to use tactical nuclear weapons.

Asked whether any such talks are currently underway through secret channels, Umerov replied that "the humanitarian path is still open".

