Zelenskyy: First detailed version of negotiation plan with Russia will be ready in November

In November of this year, the first version of the plan for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will be ready. Ukraine has not changed its position: there can be no negotiations without Ukraine's participation in the dialogue.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a conversation with journalists of Ukrainian TV channels, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The negotiation plan will be ready in November. Thematic conferences are currently underway. Five have already been held. They are held together with partners in order to have the first version of the plan ready so that it will be detailed," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, the last such conference will be held on October 30-31 in Canada and will be dedicated to the return of deported Ukrainian children and the exchange of prisoners.

The Head of State explained that consultations with partners, conferences on various directions and topics (humanitarian, nuclear, etc.) are being held. After the last conference, which will be held on October 30-31, all the documents developed on these topics will be collected in one general plan.

"This will be our vision, signed by dozens, hundreds of countries," Zelenskyy emphasized.

He added that the document will then be provided to all partner countries that are ready to participate in the second Peace Summit. And then the partners should pass this plan to the Russians. "And then we will wait for the appropriate feedback," the President said.

The Head of State noted that the Ukrainian side had done part of the work it had promised, and "only certain formats of negotiations can be further developed, but the foundation has already been prepared."

Zelenskyy emphasized that the successful implementation of the Victory Plan and the strengthening of Ukraine should strengthen the negotiation plan.

"Our opinion has not changed. We believe that there can be no negotiations about us without us," he summarized.