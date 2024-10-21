Another 118 civilians evacuated from frontline settlements in Kharkiv region - RMA

Another 118 people were evacuated from the Kupiansk and Borova directions in Kharkiv region. In particular, 103 people were evacuated from Kupiansk.

The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said this during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

Evacuation from the frontline areas continues in the Kharkiv region.

"So far, we have managed to evacuate 118 more people. In particular, 103 people were evacuated from Kupiansk; 2 people were evacuated from the Kindrashivka community; 10 people were evacuated from the Kurylivka community, 3 of them are children. As of today, 9351 people are subject to evacuation from the Kupiansk direction; 173 people are subject to evacuation in Borova direction. There are 91 children who remain in the dangerous areas. Evacuation measures are ongoing," the official said.

Syniehubov noted that during the day, the invaders used 6 guided aerial bombs and 3 FPV drones in the Kharkiv region.

Last week, evacuation measures were intensified in the Kupiansk district, including the city of Kupiansk, and families with children were forcibly evacuated in the Borova territorial community of the Izium district.

Read more: Day in Kharkiv region: Russian forces hit Kharkiv with hybrid rocket-bomb, fired at Derhachi and the Solonytsivsk district. PHOTOS