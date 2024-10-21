South Korea and UK agree to counter threats to cooperation between DPRK and Russia

On Monday, October 21, South Korean President Yun Seok-yeol met with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy. The meeting took place in Seoul.

This is reported by Yonhap, Censor.NET informs.

"During the meeting, Yun shared the latest information on the DPRK's preparations to send troops to Russia to support its war in Ukraine and promised to work closely with the UK and NATO to counter threats from the North," the publication writes.

The South Korean president also expressed a desire to strengthen cooperation between Seoul and London in the defense sector, including the production of weapons for the navy and air force. It is noted that Lammy agreed to this.

In turn, the British Foreign Secretary condemned the illegal actions of the Russians, including the provision of fake passports to North Koreans to be sent to Russian military units.

Lemmy said that Britain also seeks to strengthen cooperation with South Korea in the field of advanced defense technologies on Pillar 2 projects of the AUKUS security partnership formed by Australia, Britain, and the United States.

As a reminder, at the end of last week, South Korean President Yun Seok-ol convened an urgent security meeting to discuss the DPRK's troop movements to Russia.