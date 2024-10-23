Biden: Trump needs to be politically isolated, our democracy is at risk

US President Joe Biden has said that Republican candidate Donald Trump is a threat to democracy and should be "politically isolated."

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

"We must isolate him. Politically isolate him. Block him. That's what we have to do," Biden said during a speech at the Democratic Party's campaign office in Concord, New Hampshire, on Tuesday, October 22.

According to him, Republican candidate and former President Trump wants to disregard the guarantees of the US Constitution.

"Our democracy is in jeopardy if Trump wins the Democratic candidate Kamala Harris," the US president added.

Read more: Trump’s victory will open way for Putin to Kyiv - Harris

As a reminder, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has overtaken Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris for the first time in the Decision Desk HQ/The Hill pre-election poll.