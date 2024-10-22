Trump’s victory will open way for Putin to Kyiv - Harris

Democratic presidential candidate and current US Vice President Kamala Harris sees risks that "Putin will be sitting in Kyiv" if her rival Donald Trump wins the presidency.

According to Censor.NET, citing CNN, Harris said this during a pre-election event in Michigan.

"Read this and realize what he is saying. He would capitulate... He would make Ukraine capitulate in the fight against the aggressor who violated its sovereignty. If Donald Trump were to become president, Vladimir Putin would be sitting in Kyiv. Realize what that would mean for America and our position in the world," Harris said.

Harris also said that she would not meet with the Russian dictator to discuss ways to end the war he has waged against Ukraine.

As a reminder, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has overtaken Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris for the first time in the Decision Desk HQ/The Hill pre-election poll.

Read more: Harris changes campaign strategy amid concerns about Trump’s success - Reuters