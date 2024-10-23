Ukraine received tranche of $1.1 billion from IMF - Shmyhal

About $1.1 billion from the IMF has already been received by Ukraine.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

What will the funds be used for?

According to him, the funds will be used to cover important non-military budget expenditures.

"We received this tranche thanks to the successful fifth review of the EFF program worth $15.6 billion. We are grateful to the Fund for its consistent support of Ukraine. We are already starting to work together on the next revision of the program," Shmyhal said.

Read more: IMF predicts Ukraine’s financing gap of $26 billion in 2025