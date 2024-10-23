ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5686 visitors online
News
551 2

Ruscists attacked power facility in Sumy region: there were blackouts

Удар по енергооб’єктах

Today, on October 23, 2024, Russian troops attacked one of the energy facilities in the Bilopillia district of the Sumy region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of Sumyoblenergo JSC.

As noted, as a result, more than 21 thousand consumers were cut off from electricity. Power engineers reconnected them via backup lines.

"As of 12 p.m. on October 23, more than 8,000 electricity consumers are without power as a result of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine. The Sumy district, as well as Hlukhiv, Bilopillia, Seredyno-Buda, Putivl, Velykopysariv, and Konotop communities are the most affected by the shelling," the power company emphasizes.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that 19 "Shaheds" were destroyed over the Sumy region today.

See more: Ruscists shelled Nikopol with artillery: 3 people wounded. PHOTOS

Author: 

shoot out (13631) Sumska region (1245) energy (571)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 