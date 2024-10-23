Ruscists attacked power facility in Sumy region: there were blackouts

Today, on October 23, 2024, Russian troops attacked one of the energy facilities in the Bilopillia district of the Sumy region.

As noted, as a result, more than 21 thousand consumers were cut off from electricity. Power engineers reconnected them via backup lines.

"As of 12 p.m. on October 23, more than 8,000 electricity consumers are without power as a result of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine. The Sumy district, as well as Hlukhiv, Bilopillia, Seredyno-Buda, Putivl, Velykopysariv, and Konotop communities are the most affected by the shelling," the power company emphasizes.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that 19 "Shaheds" were destroyed over the Sumy region today.

