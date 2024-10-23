AFU receives first batch of new sleeping bags

The first batch of new sleeping bags has already been supplied to the Joint Support Centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

They have already been delivered to the Joint Support Centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The rest will be delivered by the end of 2024. The new sleeping bags have several advantages over the previous ones:

less weight;

modular system;

water-repellent cover;

improved properties under different temperature conditions.

"The modular system of sleeping bags consists of three parts: an inner sleeping bag, liners, and an outer water-repellent cover. Also, to reduce the volume of the product, it is possible to use a compression bag that can be additionally pulled down and attached to the outside of the backpack," the statement said.

According to the agency, all this became possible thanks to the joint work of DOT, the State Logistics Operator, and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"Our key task is to upgrade the equipment to meet the current needs of the military. Our priority is comfort and functionality for the military, regardless of where they are based, so that they can concentrate on their main mission," the DOT added.

