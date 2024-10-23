ENG
News
Air raid alert announced in Kyiv and several regions due to UAV threat

On the evening of October 22, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kyiv and Kyiv city are attacked by enemy drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force.

It is noted that Russian drones are heading through Brovary in the direction of Kyiv.

