Russians launched "Shaheds" at Ukraine from north - Air Force (updated)

On the evening of October 23, Russian troops launched attack drones in Ukraine after 4 p.m.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force's Telegram channel.

"Several groups of enemy attack UAVs are moving through Sumy region in the direction of the Poltava region!" the Air Force said in a statement.

Later, it was reported that some of the enemy attack UAVs were moving through the Sumy region in the direction of the Kharkiv region.

Update on the movement of UAVs

As of 7:10 pm:

"Myrhorod stay in shelters! Several more groups are heading towards the city!" the air force wrote.

As of 9:32 p.m.