57 strike UAVs out of 81 were shot down, 15 "Shaheds" - locally lost - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of October 23, 2024, the enemy will attack Ukraine with 81 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type from the directions of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk. The enemy also attacked Odesa with a Kh-31P guided missile from the Black Sea.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

The air attack is repulsed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 9:00 a.m., the downing of 57 enemy UAVs in the Odesa, Mykolaiv, Vinnytsia, Sumy, Cherkasy, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Poltava, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions has been confirmed.

In addition, 15 Russian drones are currently lost in location. Up to 9 enemy UAVs are observed in the airspace of Ukraine, the press center added.

