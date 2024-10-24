Harris: It is incredibly dangerous that Trump refers to Hitler in his statements, he wants unchecked power

US presidential candidate Kamala Harris called her Republican opponent Donald Trump a person who "falls under the general definition of a fascist" and who wants "unchecked power" and seeks to create an army loyal not to the US Constitution but to him personally.

This is reported by The Guardian, Censor.NET reports.

The day before, the former head of the White House administration, John Kelly, said that Trump had repeatedly praised the dictator of Nazi Germany, Adolf Hitler.

"Donald Trump is increasingly unstable and unstable, and in his second term, people like John Kelly will not be around to act as a buffer against his tendencies and actions. Those who once tried to stop his worst impulses will no longer be around, and they will no longer be able to hold him back," Harris said.

Read more: Trump’s victory will open way for Putin to Kyiv - Harris

The candidate for president emphasized that it follows from Kelly's words that Trump "falls under the general definition of a fascist who, in fact, swore to be a dictator on day one and swore to use the military as his personal army to carry out his personal and political vendettas."

"He wants a military that will be loyal to him personally, that will follow his orders, even when he tells them to break the law or refuse to swear allegiance to the US Constitution," the Democrat is convinced.

"We know what Donald Trump wants. He wants unchecked power," Harris added.

Read more: Biden: Trump needs to be politically isolated, our democracy is at risk

It is deeply disturbing and incredibly dangerous that Donald Trump is referring to Adolf Hitler, the man responsible for the deaths of 6 million Jews and hundreds of thousands of Americans. This is a window into who Donald Trump really is, from the people who know him best, the US vice president added.

She summarized: "The question in 13 days will be what the American people want."