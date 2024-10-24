Ruscists executed 4 captured national guardsmen near Selydove in Donetsk region - Prosecutor General’s Office

Russian invaders committed another war crime near Selydove in the Donetsk region, killing four captured soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

So, on October 6, four soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine performed service and combat tasks at positions in the area of ​​Selidove.

"Around 1:00 p.m., the occupying forces launched an assault on the fortifications, during which they captured our defenders. Later, representatives of the Soviet Union recorded the interrogation of the wounded, unarmed National Guardsmen on video. The next day, the Defense Forces regained their lost positions and, during search operations, discovered the bodies of the killed Ukrainian servicemen," the message reads.

Also remind, on October 21 it was reported that the Ruscists shot two captured soldiers of the Armed Forces near Selydove in the Donetsk region

Watch more: Russian Tu-22M3 pilot Golenkov, who fired missiles at Dnipro and Kremenchuk, was killed with hammer in apple orchard. VIDEO&PHOTOS