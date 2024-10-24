SSU exposes in Kharkiv region military radiotelegraphy operator and blogger who were recruited by FSB as adjusters

In the Kharkiv region, the Security Service detained two more FSB adjusters.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SSU press service.

It is noted that they collected coordinates of control points, fortified districts and firing positions of Ukrainian soldiers.

Informant - radiotelegraphy operator

One of the informants was a 35-year-old contract servicewoman in a military unit stationed in Kharkiv region.

The woman was recruited through telegram channels, where she was contacted by an FSB representative posing as an "ordinary" citizen and offering a close relationship.

While working as a adiotelegraphy operator, she used her official position to collect locations of the Defense Forces in Kharkiv and the surrounding areas. She also walked around the city on her own, covertly recording the locations of Ukrainian defenders.

Read more: Over last day in Kharkiv sector, enemy stormed near Vovchansk and Tykhe, Russian losses amounted to 115 people - OTG "Kharkiv"

An informant-blogger

Another person involved was a pro-Kremlin blogger from Kupiansk district who administered the FSB's telegram channel.

On the hostile Internet resource, the offender posted geolocations of Ukrainian troops near the frontline district center. In addition, the blogger urged his followers to join the dissemination of information about the locations and movements of the Defense Forces in the Kupiansk direction.

Watch more: Soldiers of 3rd Brigade destroyed armored personnel carrier, cannon, antenna, as well as shelters and positions of occupiers in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

During the searches, mobile phones with evidence of subversive activities in favor of Russia were seized from both detainees.

SSU investigators served them a notice of suspicion (in accordance with the crimes committed) under Art. 2, 3 of Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the movement, movement or location of the Armed Forces or other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law).

The offenders are in custody without the right to be released on bail. They face 8 to 12 years in prison.