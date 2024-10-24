Putin’s attempt to gain BRICS’ support for war against Ukraine has failed, - EU spokesman Stano

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's attempt to gain BRICS's support for the war against Ukraine failed. The summit in Kazan was an example of Russia's isolation.

This was stated by European Union spokesman Peter Stano, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

He noted that the EU took note of the declaration of the BRICS summit in Kazan. According to the spokesman, the summit was Putin's attempt to abuse Russia's rotating BRICS presidency to try to get out of international isolation.

According to Stano, Russia's attempt to gain support for the war against Ukraine was a failure.

"If we look at the Kazan Declaration, there is no unified position on Russia's ongoing aggressive war against Ukraine, but instead it refers to the 'national positions' of the member states. Such a reference shows that Russia's attempt to get any support (for the war against Ukraine - Ed.) in the BRICS format has failed again," Stano said.

The EU spokesperson added that such a position of the BRICS member states is another example of Russia's international isolation due to the war in Ukraine.

He also said that the EU does not accept the BRICS declaration's clauses on "unilateral unlawful" sanctions. Stano emphasized that the EU's restrictions are justified and applied against people and countries that violate international law.