Over 100 combat engagements took place in frontline since beginning of day, fighting is still ongoing in four directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the number of combat engagements on the frontline has increased to 101. Ten battles are still ongoing in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation at the front as of 4 pm on October 24, Censor.NET reports.

Shelling of the territory of Ukraine

Today, the communities of Novenke, Loknia, Basivka, Kniazhychi, Turia, Shalyhine in Sumy region and Leonivka in Chernihiv region suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire.

In addition, the Russians conducted air strikes with GABs in the areas of Basivka, Bilovody and Velyka Pysarivka.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units seven times near Starytsia.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian occupants attacked the Ukrainian Defense Forces eight times in the areas of Holubivka, Pishchane, Lozova, Kruhliakivka and Vyshneve. Five combat engagements are still ongoing. Enemy aircraft attacked Petropavlivka, Andriivka and Kupiansk with sixteen free-flight aerial rockets and four guided aerial bombs.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched 21 attacks on Ukrainian positions near the towns of Druzhelyubivka, Katerynivka, Hrekivka, Tverdokhlibove, Terny, Zarichne, Torske and Serebrianka, two combat engagements are still ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the line and inflicting losses on the enemy.

In the area of Vyimka in the Siversk direction, the enemy tried to breach the defense of our positions once. The situation is under control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of the day, units of the Defense Forces have repelled two attacks by Russian invaders near Chasiv Yar and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the aggressor carried out four air strikes, dropping seven guided aerial bombs on residential areas and civilian infrastructure of Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian invaders made 30 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Myroliubivka, Novotoretske, Promin, Lysivka, Krasnyi Yar, Selydove, Sukhyi Yar, Mykolaivka, Krutyi Yar and Mykhailivka. Ukrainian defense forces are holding back the attack and repelled 28 enemy attacks, two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy army attacked 10 times in the direction of Novodmytrivka, Zoriane, Kreminna Balka, Novomykolayivka, Maksymilianivka, Antonivka, Katerynivka and Kostyantynivka. Nine attempts by the occupiers to advance have already been repelled.

The situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, two enemy attacks took place in the direction of Bohoiavlenka.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled one enemy attack near Novodanylivka, while the enemy used attack aircraft near Mali Shcherbaki.

Russian strikes in Kursk region

In the Kursk region, enemy aircraft continue to raze villages and towns to the ground. Since the beginning of the day, Russian aircraft have carried out 16 air strikes with 18 GABs on their own territory.

According to the General Staff, there were no major changes in other directions.