Main threat to Sumy region today is systematic enemy air attacks, FPV drones are most massive means of destruction - RMA

Today, the main threat to Sumy region is air attacks, which are systematically carried out by the enemy. Sumy and Shostka districts suffer the most from shelling.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Sumy RMA Volodymyr Artiukh said this on the air of the United News telethon.

"In 2024, the number of air strikes increased tenfold, and the use of GABs increased hundreds of times. This year, 625 people were injured, including 42 children. These figures show how large-scale the enemy's attacks are on the territory of Sumy region," he said.

According to the head of the RMA, the communities of Sumy and Shostka districts suffer the most from shelling. For example, the enemy made 43 attacks over the past day.

In addition, the enemy continues to attack critical infrastructure, including the energy system. In particular, yesterday one of the substations in Sumy district was hit, leaving more than 21,000 consumers without electricity. As of now, more than 7,000 customers in the settlements located in the immediate vicinity of the border remain without electricity due to the hostilities.

Artyukh emphasized that FPV drones are the most massive means of destruction in the Sumy region.

"The enemy is changing its tactics now, it is using FPV drones not only to hit civilians and infrastructure facilities, but also emergency services - the State Emergency Service, power engineers. Currently, we are recording the enemy's subversive groups' movements into the territory of up to 5 kilometers. Thanks to the actions of the Armed Forces, they are being destroyed, but there is a threat to the civilian population from this side as well," added the head of the RMA.

He also said that Sumy region is being reinforced with air defense systems to protect critical infrastructure: "Today, we have recorded 400 enemy air targets destroyed in Sumy region, including 65 air targets (shaheds) in October. That is, the effectiveness of air defense is increasing."