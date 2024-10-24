Consequences of Shahed attack on Khmelnytskyi: hotel, house, and funeral service shop were damaged. PHOTOS

A hotel and a two-story building were damaged and fires broke out in Starokostiantiniv, Khmelnytsky region, as a result of the fall of debris from an enemy Shahed UAV.

As noted, firefighters extinguished the fire, preventing it from spreading. Emergency workers evacuated 40 people from the damaged hotel and house.

The State Emergency Service also reported that the enemy fired again during the rescue operations. A funeral service shop near the site of the previous hit, where firefighters were working, was destroyed.

"Knowing the insidiousness of the Russian occupiers, the SES personnel retreated to a safe distance. So, fortunately, none of the rescuers were injured," the service added.








