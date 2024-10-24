State Special Communications Service has strengthened cyber defense of critical infrastructure

The State Center for Cybersecurity of the State Special Communications Service of Ukraine has modernized the computer systems of the National Center for the Reservation of State Information Resources.

As noted, the National Reserve Center is designed to ensure that important data can be quickly restored if necessary, for example, if it is damaged as a result of a cyberattack.

"Thanks to the improvements made, the systems used to provide services to critical infrastructure facilities are more efficient, reliable and stable. This contributes to the continuous functioning of important state resources and increases the level of cyber defense of Ukraine's critical infrastructure," the service said.

The State Special Communications Service also noted that the modernization was made possible by the support of the USAID Cybersecurity of Ukraine's Critical Infrastructure Project, which included technical equipment and hardware and software configuration.

