Three people were injured as result of enemy shelling in Kherson region: invaders fired from artillery and dropped explosives from UAVs

During the day on October 24, Russian troops attacked Beryslav with a UAV, fired artillery at the village of Rozlyv and shelled Veletenske in the Bilozerka community.

This was reported by the Kherson RMA, Censor.NET reports.

The attack on Beryslav

As noted, a man who was injured in a Russian strike on the city turned to the hospital. As a result of the explosives dropped from a UAV, a 32-year-old local resident suffered an explosive injury and contusion. The victim was provided with the necessary medical care.

Shelling of Bilozerka community

At about 15:00, the occupiers attacked Rozlyv village with artillery. As a result of the enemy shelling, a 71-year-old woman sustained an explosive injury, a facial wound and a bruised shoulder. An ambulance team took the victim to a hospital for medical care.

Around four in the afternoon, Veletуnske came under enemy fire. As a result of Russian shelling, a 62-year-old man who was on the street sustained an explosive injury, contusion, and wounds to his face and leg. "An ambulance took the victim to a hospital for medical care.

Shelling of Kherson region on October 23

In addition, the RMA reported that a resident of the village of Rozlyv, who was injured in the Russian shelling yesterday afternoon, turned to the hospital. The 67-year-old woman was diagnosed with a mine-blast injury, contusion and concussion. Doctors provided the victim with the necessary assistance. She will undergo further treatment on an outpatient basis.