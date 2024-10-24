Three people were injured as result of enemy shelling in Kherson region: invaders fired from artillery and dropped explosives from UAVs
During the day on October 24, Russian troops attacked Beryslav with a UAV, fired artillery at the village of Rozlyv and shelled Veletenske in the Bilozerka community.
This was reported by the Kherson RMA, Censor.NET reports.
The attack on Beryslav
As noted, a man who was injured in a Russian strike on the city turned to the hospital. As a result of the explosives dropped from a UAV, a 32-year-old local resident suffered an explosive injury and contusion. The victim was provided with the necessary medical care.
Shelling of Bilozerka community
At about 15:00, the occupiers attacked Rozlyv village with artillery. As a result of the enemy shelling, a 71-year-old woman sustained an explosive injury, a facial wound and a bruised shoulder. An ambulance team took the victim to a hospital for medical care.
Around four in the afternoon, Veletуnske came under enemy fire. As a result of Russian shelling, a 62-year-old man who was on the street sustained an explosive injury, contusion, and wounds to his face and leg. "An ambulance took the victim to a hospital for medical care.
Shelling of Kherson region on October 23
In addition, the RMA reported that a resident of the village of Rozlyv, who was injured in the Russian shelling yesterday afternoon, turned to the hospital. The 67-year-old woman was diagnosed with a mine-blast injury, contusion and concussion. Doctors provided the victim with the necessary assistance. She will undergo further treatment on an outpatient basis.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password