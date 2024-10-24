Since beginning of day, 157 combat engagements in frontline, 47 of them in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

A total of 157 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance into the depths of our territory, inflicting fire damage on them.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian shelling of Ukraine

The Russian invaders launched one missile strike and 67 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 111 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used more than 580 kamikaze drones and fired more than three thousand rounds at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy unsuccessfully assaulted the positions of our units in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia eight times.

In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions near Holubivka, Pishchane, Lozova, Kruhliakivka, Novoosynove and Vyshneve.

Ukrainian defenders stopped eight enemy attacks, five more are still ongoing.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 23 times near the settlements of Druzhelyubivka, Katerynivka, Hrekivka, Tverdokhlibove, Terny, Zarichne, Torske and Serebrianka. Two firefights are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled one attack by the occupation forces near Vyymka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked our positions near Chasiv Yar and Predtechyne with the support of aviation. Defense forces stopped both attacks.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked 43 times in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretsk, Novohrodivka, Krasnyi Yar, Marynivka and Mykolaivka. Our defenders repelled 36 enemy assaults, and seven more firefights are ongoing.

According to preliminary data, 289 invaders were neutralized in this direction today, 126 of them - irreversibly. One tank, four armored combat vehicles, two vehicles and two artillery systems were also destroyed. Another tank, three armored combat vehicles, two artillery systems, one anti-aircraft missile system and four vehicles were damaged.

In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy made 26 attempts to break through our defenses near Tsukuryne, Zhelanne Druhe, Heorhiivka, Dalnie, Novoselydivka and Kostiantynivka. Eighteen combat engagements have been completed, eight more are still ongoing.

According to preliminary data, enemy losses in this direction amounted to 61 invaders' irreversible losses and wounded. One armored combat vehicle and a vehicle were also destroyed.

The situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy attacked our units five times near Bohoiavlenka and Novoukrainka. All attacks were repelled.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks near Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka. The situation is under control of our defenders.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the invaders' troops tried three times to force the Defense Forces units out of their positions to no avail. They suffered losses and retreated.

In other directions, the situation remained unchanged.

The operation in the Kursk region continues. Enemy aircraft continue to destroy their villages and towns with guided aerial bombs, it is known about 16 air strikes by 18 GABs.

Today it is worth recognizing the soldiers of the 25th Separate Sicheslav Airborne Brigade, the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Kostiantyn Ostrozkyi, the 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade, and the 35th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi, who are effectively destroying the enemy, causing significant losses in manpower and equipment.