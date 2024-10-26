Consequences of hitting "Shahed" in high-rise building in Solomianskyi district of Kyiv. PHOTOS

On 25 October 2024, at around 9 pm, a 14-year-old girl was killed in a Russian UAV attack on the capital, two men and three women were injured, one of whom was taken to hospital with an acute stress reaction.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office.

In the Solomianskyi district of the capital, an enemy attack caused a fire in a high-rise building in two apartments on the 20th and 21st floors and partially damaged apartments on the 17th and 21st floors.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the SSU Main Directorate in Kyiv and Kyiv region.

As reported the day before, Russian troops launched Shahed attack UAVs at Kyiv, and an air alert was declared in the city and region.

Censor.NET also noted that in Kyiv, an enemy "Shahed" hit a residential building, killing a child and injuring five others. It was also noted that explosions were heard in Kyiv and Kyiv region, and air defense forces were operating.