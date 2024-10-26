Government partially restores reservations for persons liable for military service

Employees who have received the status of booked before 31 May 2024 will be able to extend their booking for a similar period without any problems.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Government portal, such a protocol decision was agreed upon at a government meeting on 25 October at the suggestion of the First Deputy Minister of Defence.

It is noted that this will ensure the stable operation of strategically important sectors of the economy, including those working for defence.

Read more: He promised employment for $10 thousand for reservation from conscription: University teacher was detained in Kyiv. PHOTOS

"At the same time, the audit of decisions on granting the status of critical enterprises made in the last four months will last until 15 November. The reason for the audit is an abnormal increase in the number of critical enterprises and the number of employees. This is done in the interests of strengthening the state's defence capability and to prevent abuse," the statement said.

It is also reported that, based on the results of the audit, the responsible ministries will determine whether there have been any unfair practices and whether they are potentially corrupt.

"Based on these data, the Government will update the booking criteria and adjust them so that the mechanism works both for the benefit of our security and defence and for the benefit of our economy," the statement said.

As reported earlier, an audit of critical enterprises is underway in Ukraine, which has already identified at least 40,000 people liable for military service who have been booked with violations.