He promised employment for $10 thousand for reservation from conscription: University teacher was detained in Kyiv. PHOTOS

In Kyiv, a PhD candidate of a higher education institution was exposed for setting up a scheme to illegally obtain funds. The man was supposed to assist in applying for a job in an organisation engaged in demining. This would allow him to get a reservation and avoid mobilisation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kyiv police.

According to the investigation, the defendant promised a man of mobilisation age to employ him in an organisation specialising in demining for $10,000.

Its participants are provided with reservations from mobilisation to the Armed Forces and the possibility of business trips abroad.

Read more: SSU exposes large-scale scheme of mobilization evasion in Rivne: MSEC officials are among detainees. PHOTOS

In return for this money, using his connections, he promised to help him pass the exams and then assist him in obtaining a position as an explosives technician.

In this position, the man was promised a salary of more than UAH 60,000, reservation, and business trips abroad, the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office said.

During the meetings with the man, the defendant said that the documents for employment and money should be handed over now, as a group of 20 people was already being recruited and there was only one free place left.

According to him, he has "his own person" in one of the state authorities who will help him find a job as an explosives technician.

Read more: No reservations have been suspended, there will be audit of critical enterprise status, - Deputy Defense Minister Havryliuk

On 8 October, police detained a PhD in engineering in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine immediately after receiving an undue benefit of $10,000.

The offender was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 Art. 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of power). The article provides for a sentence of imprisonment for a term of three to eight years with confiscation of property.





