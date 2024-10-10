No reservations have been suspended, there will be audit of critical enterprise status, - Deputy Defense Minister Havryliuk

By 15 November, Ukraine is to conduct an audit of "critical" enterprises that have received this status from local governments. The commission should include the military. If the company turns out to be "not critical to the state," the reservation will be reviewed.

This was stated by the First Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine Ivan Havryliuk, who initiated the audit at a government meeting, Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne.

Umerov's deputy denies the suspension of bookings reported by the media. Also, according to him, there are currently more than a million men booked in Ukraine.

"The decision was made because there was a sharp increase in the number of people booked. For two years, there were 540,000 people, and then in a couple of months, the number doubled," Havryliuk explained.

Earlier, the media reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was outraged by the reservation of 1.5 million people from mobilisation. Therefore, the Cabinet of Ministers suspended certain provisions on the definition of critical enterprises until 15 November.