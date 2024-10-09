Zelenskyy was outraged by large number of people who were exempted from mobilization. Procedure has been temporarily suspended - media

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was outraged by the exemption of 1.5 million people from mobilization. The Cabinet of Ministers suspended some provisions on the definition of critical enterprises until 15 November.

The Page published an extract from the minutes of the government meeting held on 8 October. The authenticity and adoption of the document were confirmed by the sources of "EP" in the government.

"The president was at the meeting. He was outraged that 1.5 million people had been exempted," the source said.

It is noted that by 15 November, it is planned to audit decisions on the identification of critical enterprises and organisations, and the Ministry of Economy should analyse the results and inform the Cabinet of Ministers by 20 November.

The Ministry of Economy, together with the Ministry of Defence, should prepare and present to the government a draft law that, among other things, provides for the development of a solution to verify the justification of exemptions for persons liable for military service and the possible cancellation of deferment from conscription in case of unjustified cases.

"Suspension until 15 November 2024 of the provisions of the Criteria and Procedure for Determining Enterprises, Institutions and Organisations Critical to the Functioning of the Economy," the document says.

Until this issue is resolved, central executive authorities, regional administrations and other state bodies are advised to refrain from making decisions on the definition of such enterprises, EP adds.

Earlier, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Denys Shmyhal, said that as of mid-September, more than 900,000 people in Ukraine had received exemptions for mobilisation. According to him, the government allows for the possibility of increasing the volume of exemptions.

