Deadline for appearing at TCRSS on summons has been reduced from 14 to 7-10 days - Cabinet resolution

The Cabinet of Ministers has shortened the time limit for a person liable for military service to appear at a military enlistment office under a postal summons.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by Resolution No. 1134.

Thus, according to the procedure for conscription of citizens for military service during mobilisation, for a special period, the call-up notice is sent to the addressee within 48 hours after the relevant manager signs the notice.

"In this case, the day of appearance at the call of a reservist or person liable for military service is determined not earlier than the fourteenth day from the date of sending the summons by registered mail with a list of enclosures and a notice of delivery," it says.

At the same time, according to the Cabinet of Ministers' resolution, the day of appearance upon summons of a reservist or person liable for military service from a settlement that is the administrative centre of a region is determined within seven days, and from other settlements - within ten days from the date of sending the summons by registered mail with an inventory of the attachments and a notice of delivery.

