Ukraine blocks Russia’s participation in Water Convention Bureau

During a meeting of the 10th Meeting of the Parties to the Convention on the Protection and Use of Transboundary Watercourses and International Lakes, Ukraine blocked Russia's participation in the Water Convention Bureau.

This was reported by the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, during the conference, the Ukrainian delegation presented the environmental situation in Ukraine, in particular the consequences of numerous violations by the Russian Federation, which led to an environmental disaster after the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, pollution of the Seim River and others. Delegates called on countries to join forces to ensure justice and bring Russia to justice for environmental crimes, including those related to water resources.

At the general session, a representative of the Ministry of Ecology presented the National Plan of Ukraine on Transboundary Cooperation and Monitoring of Water Resources.

"During the voting, a decision was made to include a representative of the State Agency of Ukraine for Water Resources in the Bureau of the Water Convention for the period 2025-2027. This opens up new opportunities for Ukraine to actively participate in transboundary cooperation in the field of water conservation, treatment and monitoring. And most importantly, we will continue to work to ensure that Russia is fairly punished for its crimes against the environment," said Olena Kramarenko, First Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine.