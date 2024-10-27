2 Shaheds flew into Belarus at night - Belaruski Hayun

During a nighttime drone attack, at least 2 Russian Shaheds flew into Belarus, and one of them disappeared.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the monitoring group "Belaruski Gayun".

It is noted that the first drone passed through the Slavutych-Chornobyl "corridor" at 00:34-00:44. Another one entered at 00:36 near Loiev and headed northwest.

"It is known that the drone flew inland and disappeared. This is also confirmed by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to which one UAV flew in the direction of Belarus," the statement said.

In addition, as noted, at least 2 more drones were heading in the direction of Belarus, moving in the area of Ovruch and Prypiat at 00:39 and 02:05. It is not yet known whether they went further into Belarus.

According to their information, the Belarusian Air Force did not take off during the night.