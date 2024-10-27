Russian invaders plan to export more than 300 tons of sunflower from the temporarily occupied Luhansk region.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the invaders "bought" the sunflower harvest from local farmers for a penny to export it to Russia and then to African countries.

The NRC adds that the Russian occupation "authorities" are counting on cooperation with African countries.

Read more: Russian troops seize Zhelanne Druhe village in Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP

"This scheme has been actively "working" in the TOT of Ukraine since the beginning of the occupation. The Russian occupation administrations put farmers in a strict framework when you have to sell your harvest to a certain "company" at a fixed price," the National Resistance Center said.

The Center adds that the export of crops by the occupiers is not only an economic crime against Ukraine, but also part of a broader strategy aimed at undermining the economic stability of the region and using Ukrainian resources to strengthen their positions in the international arena.

"These actions must be condemned, and the perpetrators of such crimes must be brought to justice," the National Resistance Center adds.