Russian army advances in Chasiv Yar area - British intelligence

The invaders probably crossed the canal in the southern part of Chasiv Yar and approached the city's borders.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a British intelligence report.

"Russian troops have made gains in the city of Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine, where fierce fighting is taking place. They have most likely crossed the canal in the southern part of Chasiv Yar and approached the city's borders. In the central part of the canal area, Russian troops are likely to have made limited progress west of the canal to the eastern part of Chasiv Yar," the report said.

At the same time, analysts note that fierce fighting continues for the central and northern sections of the canal. The Russians have not been able to gain a foothold in these areas.

"Since mid-July 2024 and until recently, Russian troops have been unable to cross the canal due to large-scale defensive measures taken by the Armed Forces of Ukraine," British analysts add.

As a reminder, the 24th SMB has recently denied the statement of its spokesperson about the occupiers' "wedging" into the line of defense of Ukrainian defenders in Chasiv Yar. They say that Russian troops cannot gain a foothold beyond the Kanal neighborhood.

