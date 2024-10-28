10 Shaheds are destroyed over Khmelnytskyi region, house and garage are damaged by debris

Today was the longest air raid alert in Khmelnytskyi region since the beginning of the war, lasting 11 hours.

This was reported by the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Air Defense Administration Serhii Tyurin on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, during this time, our air defense forces destroyed 10 enemy UAVs.

The exact location of the wreckage is being established. As of this hour, there have been no reports of injuries or deaths.

See more: Consequences of Shahed attack on Khmelnytskyi: hotel, house, and funeral service shop were damaged. PHOTOS

Consequences of hostile shelling

"The attack damaged windows in a residential building, a garage and a car. All relevant services are working," said the head of the region.

According to the Air Force, a total of 66 out of 100 Shaheds were shot down, 24 were lost locally, and 4 more returned to Russia and Belarus.