47% of Ukrainians named Telegram as main source of information, 21% - " United Marathon" - study by "Rating". INFOGRAPHICS

Telegram channels, YouTube videos, and the "United News Marathon" are the main sources of information for Ukrainians.

This is evidenced by a study by the Sociological Group "Rating" conducted in September this year, Censor.NET reports.

According to the survey, Telegram is the most popular source of information for 47% of respondents, followed by YouTube (26%), "United News Marathon" (21%), as well as eyewitness accounts of the events/acquaintances and official government sources (both 19%).

Other sources include TV channels that are not part of the "Single News Marathon" (16%), Ukrainian online media (15%) and international media (14%).

At the same time, 53% of Ukrainians believe that disinformation is most widespread on social media (Facebook, Instagram, etc.), followed by messengers (including Telegram) (35%) and television (32%).

89% of respondents consider disinformation to be a serious problem, including 56% who consider it very serious and 33% who consider it rather serious. Only 10% do not consider the problem of disinformation and fakes to be serious.

