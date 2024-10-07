Rada will restrict usage of Telegram

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will restrict the usage of the Telegram messenger in the parliament's local network.

This was announced by the chairman of the parliamentary committee on freedom of speech, MP of the "Voice" party Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, Censor.NET reports.

Yurchyshyn received the corresponding order from the Verkhovna Rada apparatus.

The National Coordination Center for Cybersecurity of the NSDC proposes the following security measures:

mandatory two-factor authorization and canceling contact synchronization. You should also block access to your computer if you leave it unattended to prevent unauthorized persons from accessing your account;

prohibition of transmission of data used in work and official communication in Telegram;

a ban on installing and using the Telegram client on company computers or personal computers used in official activities;

blocking of the messenger is carried out with the help of technical and

software tools, requests for unauthorized attempts to

to connect to the service;

"Unfortunately, there have already been examples of unauthorized persons obtaining the data of state employees through Telegram, which they used on their work devices. With this order, we minimize the risks. I would like to emphasize that this applies to employees of the Council's staff and does not limit the use of the messenger for personal purposes," he added.

As reported earlier, government officials, military personnel, employees of the security and defense sector, as well as critical infrastructure operators were banned from using the Telegram messenger on their work devices.

Earlier, the media reported that a new bill to regulate the Telegram messenger in Ukraine would be developed and submitted to the Verkhovna Rada by the end of September 2024.

